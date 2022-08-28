Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Six persons were killed in Bahedi police circle in Bareilly on Sunday when a tanker collided head on with a tractor trolley. Over a dozen persons injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital. All the deceased and the injured were coming from Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to a Gurudwara in Bareilly. The driver of the tanker fled the scene.Further details were awaited. (IANS)