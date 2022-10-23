Lucknow: A retired IPS officer died while his wife and son suffered serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out at their residence late on Saturday night. Official sources said that upon receiving information about the incident four fire engines reached the spot and tried to douse the flames.

They rescued the retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey, his wife Aruna, and son Shashank and rushed them to the Lohia Hospital for treatment, police said. While Pandey died during treatment, his wife and son are currently in critical condition. The incident took place in the Indira Nagar C block area of Lucknow at around 11 pm.

Ghazipur police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Mishra said that the fire started due to a short circuit in the AC and spread rapidly, " As flames were raging at the exit of the house, the three were unable to escape. They informed their nephew and then Fore Brigade personnel brought out the three from the house," said Mishra.