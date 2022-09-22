Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The face and nose of two bodies has been gnawed by rats allegedly inside the mortuary of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. While locals accused the hospital authorities of negligence, they denied the allegation.

According to sources in the district administration six people from the Senduli-Benduli village of Gorakhpur set out on a pick up truck to collect a pumping set to drain rain water from the village at around 4 pm on Tuesday. They also said that the pick up truck overturned in the Jagdishpur Fourlane area under the Khorabar police station resulting in serious injuries to six people.

After the injured were rushed to the district hospital two of the passengers identified as Sumit Gaur (21) and Mehboob Siddiqui (20 ) were declared as brought dead by doctors. Two of the villagers, Pannu Siddiqui and Sanib Siddiqui alleged that when they went to the hospital to collect the bodies of the deceased, they saw that the face and nose had been gnawed by rats.

They further alleged that when they tried to meet the CMO over the issue, he initially refused to meet them and later said that the deep-freezer in the mortuary was running properly. The villagers claimed that one of the employees of the hospital told them that the deep freezer does not run properly.

CMO Ashutosh Dubey said that the two bodies were kept outside the mortuary and hence were gnawed by rats. He also said that an inquiry committee has been set up under the leadership of Additional CMO Dr. AK Chaudhary and Dr. Nand Kumar adding that the Junior Engineer has been questioned by the committee and said the deep freezer is running properly. " We are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," said the CMO.