Meerut: Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee on Sunday lost his cool on the security personnel for stopping his two-wheeler outside Circuit House during an official function in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. It is learnt that the security personnel stopped Vajpayee outside the Circuit House where Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also arrived to participate in a seminar 'Shining Kashmir in a changing India'.

It happened that the Rajya Sabha MP started entering the Circuit House without any escort staff riding on a Scooty. Policemen engaged in security stopped Laxmikant Vajpayee's Scooty, which infuriated him. “I do not transfer anyone. But the day this fakir turns around, it will be dangerous. This is Meerut, Ravana's in-laws' house,” Vajpayee threatened the security personnel.

A little later, the MP started talking on the phone while still on the Scooty. As soon as he ended the call, he again started reprimanding the security personnel. However, the policemen and BJP workers pacified him and controlled the situation. Vajpayee later entered the Circuit House to meet the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Meanwhile, visiting Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the “back of terrorism has broken after the abolition of Article 370” in the erstwhile state. “There was a time when peace was bought there. But, now the ecosystem has been cracked down upon,” Sinha added.