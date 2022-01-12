New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) conducted a meeting for the second consecutive day regarding Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on Wednesday. The senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the central high command attended the meeting.

The election campaign in Uttar Pradesh was discussed on the first day while on the second day the alliances for upcoming elections were discussed.

According to the sources, BJP is preparing to field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya and, senior party leaders tried to know the opinion of Yogi Adityanath in the meeting.

There are speculations that Yogi will decide to contest the election either from Ayodhya or his old seat Gorakhpur. However, the final decision regarding the seats will be taken only in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the sources, the party's President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took the details of the region-wise seats and discussed the survey report of these areas. The party has decided to accommodate the rallies and meetings of the leaders according to the dates of UP Elections 2022 fixed by the Election Commission.

Sources said that the consequences of the resignations of Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan from the party were discussed in the meeting along with the seats which were left vacant after the leaders' exit.

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party also discussed the manifesto and the party has advised their leaders to avoid unrestrained statements on the leaders who have left the party. There was a lot of churning between senior party leaders and state leaders after Dara Singh Chouhan left the party as BJP is seeing it as a loss.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Election Committee of BJP has been summoned on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and the party may also release the first list of 177 candidates on January 16 or 17.