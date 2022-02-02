Lucknow: After the BJP denied a ticket to her from the Sarojini Nagar seat, Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh on Wednesday said that she will continue to remain in the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Swati's husband Dayashankar Singh who is also state BJP vice-president Dayashankar Singh has failed to get BJP's ticket to contest the Assembly elections.

Swati Singh said she is a part of the BJP and will continue to remain so throughout her life. "I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good," said Uttar Pradesh Minister on not being given a ticket in this Assembly election.

Hailing the BJP's candidate list, Dayashankar Singh said that this time the party will win 9 out of 9 seats. "BJP's candidate list is great, the party has put a lot of thought behind it. This time we'll win 9/9 seats.

When asked about her rift with her husband Dayashankar Singh, Swati Singh said this question should be posed to him since she can't say anything about it. Further, she claimed that "as a minister, I have done a great job and am all satisfied with the work done in her constituency. Will do everything possible to make the BJP candidate win in the Sarojini Nagar area."

Earlier audio of her went viral on social media in which she accused her husband Daya Shankar Singh of misbehaving with her and assaulting her. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

