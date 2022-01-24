New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) (JDU) National General Secretary KC Tyagi, on contesting elections independently in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, said that their party will have a friendly fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections.

Tyagi said, "we wanted to fight the UP assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), but the BJP did not form an alliance, so we will fight the elections on our own. JDU and BJP are autonomous bodies and can fight elections independently. Earlier, we have fought elections independently in Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipur."

On being asked about the differences between BJP and JDU, he said, "we have a different stand from BJP on many issues including Article 370, Uniform Civil Code. The policies and principles of both parties are different but we have an alliance under a joint program and we are working for the development of Bihar. The government will run for a full 5 years."

JDU has released a list of 26 seats and the candidates on those seats will be announced today. Meanwhile, JDU is planning to contest in 51 seats.

Earlier, in the report of NITI Aayog, Bihar has been said to be poorly backward, after which the demand for special status to Bihar is being raised repeatedly from JDU. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal had said that JDU should make a consensus on the issue of special state with the Chief Ministers of the states including Jharkhand, Bengal, Orissa which want special status.

Veteran JDU leader hits back at Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and said, "Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, and those states which want special status are united with Nitish Kumar on the issue of special status. BJP has also been supporting this issue. There was a program in Bhubaneswar in which Mamta Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Nitish Kumar were present and there was an agreement on the issue that day."

