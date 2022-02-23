Battle for UP: 9.10% voter turnout till 9 am in phase 4
Published on: 1 hours ago
- The voter turnout at 9 am for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was 9.10 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday.
- The Election Commission said the 9.10 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.
- Banda registered 8.79 per cent, Fatehpur 9.69 per cent, Hardoi 8.09 per cent, Kheri 10.45 per cent, Lucknow 8.19 per cent, Pilibhit 10.62 per cent, Rae Bareli 8.00 per cent, Sitapur 9.52 per cent while Unnao registered 9.23 per cent by 9 a.m.
- Voters in phase-4 of polling will vote to select their MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh female and 966 are transgender voters.
- There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum of 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.
- According to the Election Commission of India, the Pilibhit constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.62 per cent followed by Fatehpur (9.69 per cent), Sitapur (9.52) and Unnao (9.23 per cent).
- Raebareli from where the sitting MLA Aditi Singh is contesting elections as a BJP nominee has recorded the lowest voter turnout so far with 8 per cent.
- Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.
- The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.
- Polling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
