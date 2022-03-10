Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh election results were "not authentic" and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in the majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning.

"These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results! the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party leading in 270 seats as against 117 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Two candidates of the Jansatta Dal, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya in Kunda seat, were leading while Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona was leading in Rampur Kha's constituency by over 500 votes.

BJP candidate and minister Shrikant Sharma was leading from Mathura constituency. The BJP candidate is leading in the temple town of Ayodhya over his nearest SP rival.

