Lucknow: The seat-sharing between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) seems to be in limbo as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is only ready to give just couple of seats to the PSPL. However, PSPL supremo and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is reportedly reluctant to accept the offer since he is demanding 100 seats.

PSPL president has been repeatedly emphasizing in his address to the media that he only wants respect. But sources close to him said that they are demanding good number of seats along with respect. He also wants his supporters to contest the assembly elections in good numbers.

However, Akhilesh Yadav and senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party argue that the workers who are with the Progressive Samajwadi Party are the workers of SP itself. In such a situation, there should be no talk of giving seats to other workers and supporters. The talk of alliance or merger is being taken forward by giving only few seats. Hence alliance hits a roadblock of sorts.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief meet in Lucknow, seat-sharing discussed

Confirming the same, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Deepak Mishra says that Shivpal Singh Yadav has his own plans. "How many seats the Samajwadi Party wants to give, how many seats it does not want to give, only it can tell. It is our effort that like-minded people fight elections together and if talks on alliance or merger do not progress, then Shivpal Singh Yadav is making preparations on his own. Only Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Singh Yadav can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party," added Mishra.

During the day Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Lohia met Akhilesh Yadav and the two of them held a discussion regarding forming an alliance for the Assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh told ETV Bharat on the phone that today they have met. "The talks are moving in a positive direction. There have also been talks on the alliance. We are talking about seats. Some positive decisions are expected on this going forward," he added.

Later in the day, Akhilesh Yadav announced that if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections, then a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakhs will be given to the martyrs of the farmers' movement.