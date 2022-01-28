Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda held a meeting with office-bearers and workers at Shahjahanpur Gandhi Bhawan Auditorium today. He appealed to them to vote in favor of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Khanna.

He targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that SP is a party of goons and mafia. Akhilesh only proved the selfishness of the family and made false promises.

Akhilesh Yadav may give ticket to Jinnah, slams Sakshi Maharaj

Nadda said, "Akhilesh is not only a supporter of terrorists but also believes in the politics of dividing people in the name of religion and caste otherwise what was the need to take the name of Jinnah who divided the country? Do Akhilesh and Mayawati have the guts to organize Jan Vishwas Yatra?"

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj has made a big attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. Sakshi Maharaj said in a special conversation with ETV Bharat on Friday, "if things work out according to his wish, he could also get Mohammad Ali Jinnah out of the grave to give a ticket to contest the elections."

He further said that Akhilesh Yadav is giving tickets to people in jail.

Sakshi Maharaj said, "the goal of BJP is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and we are striving for the same goal. BJP will win a record-breaking victory in Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read: Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary, should win elections, says Rakesh Tikait