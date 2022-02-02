Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released the list of 12 candidates for the UP Assembly Elections 2022. As per the list, Vijma Yadav has been fielded from Pratappur, and Amarnath Maurya will contest from Allahabad West. The SP has also fielded Raiish Chandra Shukla from Allahabad South. Vijma Yadav is the wife ex Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav alias Jawahar Pandit who was shot dead.

The party has fielded RP Yadav against Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, the last Congress bastion in the state. Anil Pradhan Patel has been given the party ticket from the Chitrakoot seat while Veer Singh Patel has been nominated from Manikpur. Vijma Yadav has been fielded from the Pratappur seat under Prayagraj.

The SP has nominated Raiish Chandra Shukla from Allahabad South while Rammagan Rawat and Masood Alam Khan will contest from Haidergarh and Kaiserganj, respectively.

Gaurav Rawat will contest from Zaidpur while Mohammad Ramzan has been fielded from Matera, Indrani Verma from Bhinga, and Mohammad Aslam Raini from Shravasti. Of the 12 candidates, two are women, one Brahmin, two Yadavs, and three Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases, beginning February 10, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The polling for rounds 2-7 will be conducted on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

