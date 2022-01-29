Ghaziabad: Appearing with his ally SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government and said that the party failed to fulfil promises made to farmers in the state.

“The decision in the election is to be made by the voters. On one hand, there is the government that wants to suppress the farmers, where there is no hearing, where no promises are fulfilled and on the other hand there is the effort of RLD and SP. We have to fight people spreading lies and hatred,” he said.

Commenting on the allegation that he (Jayant Chaudhary) may go with BJP after elections, he said, "These are rumours which are being spread to create a rift among the voters, they will bring Aurangzeb, Jinnah and will try to create polarisation, But now the public is all aware of these and no one is going to fall in their trap."

He added, "The farmers are facing a lot many problems such as they are not getting adequate price in 'Mandis', sugarcane bills are yet to paid, etc. Akhilesh Yadav and I will be working together for farmers. When the government will be formed, it will be for farmers."

