Lucknow: With three phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections having been completed, polling for the fourth phase has begun at 7 AM on Wednesday. The polling is being held in a total of 59 assembly seats, spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

The fate of 624 candidates including Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, former joint director of Enforcement Directorate Rajeshwar Singh and Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh will be sealed in EVMs as the polling for the fourth phase of state Assembly will be held today.

Among the top contenders in the fourth phase of the state Assembly elections is Law Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak who will test the waters from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. He is pitted against Samajwadi Party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi. Pathak was elected to the state Assembly from the Lucknow Central seat in the 2017 polls. Another minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet-- Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon is seeking re-election from the Lucknow East seat. He is contesting against Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria.

Another keenly watched seat in this phase is the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow where the BJP has pitted former joint director of Enforcement Directorate Rajeshwar Singh against SP candidate Abhishek Mishra, who is a former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The relevance of Congress will be tested in its bastion Rae Bareli as party MLA Aditi Singh joined the BJP before the polls. Aditi Singh is facing Congress candidate Manish Chauhan and Samajwadi Party's R P Yadav. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha.

Lakhimpur Kheri, which hogged the national limelight after eight people including four farmers were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during last year, will also vote today. BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case. The Lakhimpur seat is witnessing a multi-cornered fight. BJP's Yogesh Verma is seeking re-election from the Lakhimpur seat. He is up against Utkarsh Verma Madhur of the SP, Mohan Bajpai of the BSP, Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi of the Congress party, Usman Siddiqui of the AIMIM, and Khushi Kinnar from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The fourth phase will see 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centres, with a cap imposed by the ECI on the number of voters at 1,250 at all polling booths. To oversee the electoral process, nine Police Observers, 57 General Observers, and 18 Expenditure Observers in total have been deployed by the election commission to ensure smooth polling.

Of the 59 constituencies, three have been categorised as 'sensitive' and 590 localities are labelled as 'vulnerable', according to the police. A total of 860 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been assigned for the fourth phase, who will be stationed in polling booths in the state. Additionally, 7,022 inspectors and sub-inspectors as well as 58,132 head constables and constables will be deployed alongside other forces.

Deployment of paramilitary forces has been ensured at each polling station and the responsibility of security of strong rooms of EVMs has also been given to paramilitary forces. 5595 heavy vehicles, 5773 light vehicles and 1 lakh 15 thousand 725 polling personnel have been deployed to conduct the election process.

