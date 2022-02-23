Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat, Aditi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Lalpur Chauhan, Raebareli on Wednesday.

"I want people to vote and make the voting percentage high. Congress is nowhere in the race," Singh told the media persons. Aditi Singh had won the Raebareli Sadar seat as a Congress candidate in 2017. She switched sides and was fielded by the BJP from the same seat for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Rae Bareli, largely thought to be a Congress stronghold, maintained the image back in both 2017 and 2019 elections. Sitapur, Hardoi, and Unnao, on the other hand, saw BJP triumph in 2017 assembly elections. In Rae Bareli Sadar, Congress' five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh's daughter Aditi Singh will don BJP's colours, taking on Manish Singh Chouhan representing Congress. In Lucknow Cantonment, BJP's influential candidate Brijesh Pathak will lock horns against Samajwadi Party candidate Raju Gandhi. Hardoi can potentially see a tough contest, with Nitin Agarwal, BJP candidate and son of BJP leader Naresh Agarwal, taking on SP candidate Anil Verma. What makes the fight an interesting one is the perceived distance between senior Agarwal and BJP in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

