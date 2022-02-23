Lakhimpur: Amid the ongoing voting process for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, two instances of voting disruption surfaced in the Lakhimpur district on Monday. In the Kadipur Sahni polling station, two people were accused of obstructing the polling process by pouring glue on the button assigned to the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Shortly after the incident came to light, former SP MLA from Lakhimpur Sadar, Utkarsh Verma, reached the spot and raised the issue with the administration and returning officer, leading to police officials and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brijesh Kumar arriving at the spot.

In the complaint filed by the SDM, two unidentified individuals were mentioned as having put Fevikwik in the EVM machine. Subsequently, a case was registered in the matter.

Verma termed the incident as a "BJP sponsored hoax".

Also read: UP Assembly polls Phase 4: Priyanka Gandhi asks voters to vote responsibly to take state on the path of progress

In another incident, voters in Pipra Maroda polling center in the Srinagar assembly constituency found their names missing from the voter list. Residents of the village found the glitch upon reaching the polling centre on Monday. There have been allegations from the residents that the move aimed to cut off the names of a particular category.

Notably, the area houses a considerable Dalit population.

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party remained active throughout the day, informing Election Commission relentlessly of inconsistencies, EVM disturbances, and other electoral complaints occurring in between the polling process.