Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Distribution of blankets on the birthday of Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party President and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, has created trouble for some SP leaders. The police have registered a case against 10 people, including SP leaders Raju Yadav, Bachha Sahni, Prabhakar Yadav, Bachha Yadav, on charges of violation of the Code of Conduct.

SP leader Dimple Yadav's birthday was on 15 January. To celebrate the day, some SP leaders had organised cake cutting and blanket distribution in Saptsagar. During this, COVID-19 guidelines were allegedly thrown to the wind with no one wearing masks or following social distancing protocol. Added to that is the fact that blankets were distributed despite the code of conduct is in place.

After receiving a complaint about this, local police decided to take action. Inspector Bharat Upadhyay, in-charge of Kotwali police station, reached the spot and gathered information regarding the issue. He said that the programme was being organised during the day, in violation of the code of conduct and that a case has been registered against 10 people.