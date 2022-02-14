Lucknow: In a contentious move, the BJP State General Secretary JPS Rathore on Monday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, stating there was a considerable percentage of proxy voting in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The comment, coming amid the already simmering Karnataka hijab row, might prove to be significant in the midst of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"The identity of the 'pardanashin' (covered) women is not being revealed. Because of this, there is every possibility that there will be proxy voting. This is hurting the Bharatiya Janata Party", Rathore said, further adding that he has written to the CEC, asking for the deployment of women police personnel and women poll officials in every booth.

"It is essential to confirm the identity of women voters to secure impartial voting, and to prevent usage of 'pardah' (covering) as a means to implement proxy votes", he further said.

Notably, the number of Muslim voters in the second phase was significantly more than in the first. With the first two phases done, the third is slated to take place on February 20, 2022. The election, taking place in seven phases, will be ending in the seventh phase, on March 7, 2022, with results scheduled to come out on March 10.