Lucknow: Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala blasted the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as the most expensive party in the country during a press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Lucknow.

Randeep Surjewala said that the income of the people has decreased and they are suffering due to inflation. "The gas costs above Rs 1000, petrol is Rs 100 per litre, and edible oil is close to Rs 200. Flour, ration, pulses are all affected by inflation. The cost of everything has doubled; dal, gram, rajma, tomato, everything is getting away from people's plates."

While addressing the media, he said that in Uttar Pradesh, the pockets of the public are being cut and BJP's property is increasing. The assets of the Bharatiya Janata Party have increased from Rs 780 crore to Rs 4,850 crore in seven years. The basic mantra of BJP is to nurture the capitalists, and loot the income of farmers, the employed, and the middle class.

Surjewala said that the biggest mode of transport for the poor is rail as every day 2.5 crore people of the country travel by Indian Railways. During Congress, the rail fare was 32 paise per kilometre, currently the fare to Re 1 and 10 paise per kilometre thus there has been an increase of 343% in rail fares. The platform ticket was Rs 2 which was increased to Rs 10 and later Rs 20.

He further said, "under Kisan Samman Nidhi, by giving Rs 6000 in a whole year, they said that they will take 23 rupees per litre on your diesel. They gave 6000 rupees and withdraws Rs.30000 from the farmers itself."

He said that in the upcoming election, our fight is with the abbots. On the question of giving a ticket to Khushi Dubey's mother, Surjewala said that Priyanka Gandhi was very serious about her contesting election.

"Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP might be thinking they will do well in the election, but I am sure Congress will do very well," added Surjewala.

