Lucknow: The saffron party is set to release the its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda announced today at a public rally in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the BJP was scheduled to release its manifesto for the poll-bound state on Sunday. However the ruling BJP decided to postpone as the Uttar Pradesh administration declared a two-day mourning in the state over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phrases from February 10 to 7 March 2022. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

