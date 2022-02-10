On the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som said that the party will remove the agendas from the roots and Sangeet Som also said "We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement."

Som is fighting from the Sardhana Assembly constituency in the UP polls. On Thursday, polling for the first phase for 58 Assembly seats of 11 Districts began at 7 am and will end by 6 pm in Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase focuses on the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western parts of UP. The elections will be held today at Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while the result depends upon nearly 2.27 crore voters.

Around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 Assembly constituencies for which polling is underway. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled in seven phases of election which will be help on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.