Kairana (Uttar Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began door-to-door campaigning in Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"The last I came to Kairana was in 2014...Yogi Adityanath has worked for the development of the state. Roads, airports, electricity, Covid-19 vaccine and many other facilities have been given to the people of UP by Narendra Modi and Yogi governments," said Amit Shah as he tweeted a live video of his door-to-door campaign from Kairana.

Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, will become the most developed state in the coming days.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning February 10. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times, from Kairana. During his visit to Kairana, Amit Shah is scheduled to go to the Teacher's Colony in Kairana to meet families residing there as part of the BJP's public outreach programme.

Shah, who was the former National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will then visit Sadhu Sweets, a 70-year-old shop located in Mohalla Gumbad in Kairana. Here, he will meet the owner of the sweets shop, Rakesh Garg who had to migrate along with his family from Kairana due to the fear of miscreants in the year 2014, following which he will meet several other families who had migrated from Kairana.

After this, Shah will hold a press conference at Vaish Dharamsala. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Those residents of Kairana had earlier expressed happiness over the Home Minister's visit. Rakesh Garg, who had fled from Kairana, "It is the nobility of the Home Minister that he has understood our pain and he is coming to know our pain. We will urge the Home Minister to continue to provide us with the same environment as we have been getting in Kairana in the last five years. Those in the BJP government will come back to power."

"We were compelled to leave from here. There was no system of any kind inside the state back then. There was no medical facility, no facility for the children to study properly. In the past, we were troubled in every possible way. And the biggest reason was that the (Samajwadi party) goons used to demand ransom from us and they used to do this every other day at every other house."

Awadhesh Mittal, a resident of Kairana, said, "Those who had migrated from Kairana did very well professionally than those who chose to stay here. As of now, the atmosphere of Kairana has become very good and now there is no problem."

"Since the time the BJP government has come to power, the atmosphere of Kairana has become peaceful. There is no such thing in western Uttar Pradesh which is being said spread that farmers are angry. Earlier governments have not paid for sugarcane, now the government has cleared all the payments. There is no problem, so the farmer is not angry with the government at all," he added.

