Saharanpur: With his outbursts against Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the election season, Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood has been trying to gain a political mileage. Making a blistering attack on Jinnah, Masood said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is our ideal. Pakistan is a rogue country and we have nothing to do with Pakistan. The country is on the verge of extinction. We don't believe in Jinnah."

Imran Masood further added, "Jinnah is not our ideal. Had he been our ideal, we would have had been in Pakistan. Jinnah was responsible for the Partition of our country. Those leaders should install the statue of Jinnah who had worked with him. We will not install the statue of Jinnah. Even our ancestors not followed the footprints of Jinnah."

Speaking further, Imran Masood, said, "After coming to power we will take action against outlaws in Uttar Pradesh in a strictest possible manner. Coming down heavily on anti-social elements is not only the responsibility of the government but it is our societal duty also."

