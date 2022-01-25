New Delhi: After joining Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Tuesday, former union minister and Congress leader Ratanjit Pratap Narain (RPN) Singh said that he will work as a 'Karyakarta' to help PM Modi fulfill his dream for India. “I spent 32 years in one political party (Congress) but that party has not remained the same as it was before. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' towards fulfilling PM Modi's dreams for India,” said RPN Singh.

Earlier in the day, RPN Singh joined the BJP, at the saffron party's headquarters in Delhi. The former union minister, who was also the Congress In-Charge in Uttarakahand, quit Congress giving a big blow to the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

