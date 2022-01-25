Mathura: A video of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate and former state minister Thakur Tejpal Singh contesting from the Chhata assembly seat of Mathura district is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Thakur Tejpal Singh is threatening to cut off the hands of anyone who will point a finger at the party without naming any leader.

Tejpal Singh had addressed hundreds of party workers while holding an election meeting at Chhata assembly constituency on January 24. He made the controversial remarks while addressing the public meeting and it is now going viral on social media.

It is speculated that the statement of the RLD candidate is pointed towards BJP MLA and minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan. Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan is a BJP MLA from the Chhata assembly seat, and he is also a minister in the UP government.

Also Read: UP POLLS 2022: Veteran leader Anand Gautam resigns from Congress