Lucknow: The Lucknow Police is planning to travel to Punjab to trace Abbas Ansari, son of jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in a forgery and arms license fraud case after the court refused to accept Abbas as absconding. The police failed to find Abbas after raiding more than 50 places across UP. Lucknow Police had filed a petition under Section 82 of CrPC to declare Abbas Ansari absconding from the court, but the court has refused.

Lucknow Police is planning to find Abbas in Punjab after reports said Abbas's father Mukhtar Ansari was living a life of comfort while in jail in the state. The court has extended the time till August 25 to arrest Abbas. Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against SP MLA Abbas Ansari 3 years ago in a case related to buying several weapons under one license and was also booked under forgery charges at the Mahanagar police station.

The court had directed police first on 27 July, again on August 10, and now by August 25, to present him in the court. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police of Lucknow had raided the FI Tower and Michael's Chinhat located in the house of Mukhtar's henchman Surendra Kalia, but to no avail. Earlier, UP Police raided 58 places in UP including Mukhtar's house in Dalibagh, MLA's residence in Darulshafa, Mahanagar house, Ghazipur, and Mau to arrest Abbas Ansari.

In 2019, the then in-charge of the metropolis Inspector Ashok Kumar Singh filed a case against Subhash MLA Abbas Ansari. It was alleged that Abbas had taken the license of the weapon, misusing it, he bought many weapons on the same license. It is also alleged that this license obtained in 2012 was transferred to Delhi without NOC. Apart from this, two cases have been registered against Abbas in Lucknow, four in Mau, and one in Ghazipur.

