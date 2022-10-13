Kashipur (Uttarakhand): Uttar Pradesh policemen in civvies raided a village in the Udham Singh district of Uttarakhand late on Wednesday evening in connection with the search of a mining mafia don Zafar. But during the shootout that ensued resulted in the killing of a woman, who was stated to be the wife of a political leader.

Agitated over the death of a woman, around 400 villagers blocked the four-lane highway in front of the Kunda police station. A large number of police personnel rushed to the spot to clear the jam and bring the situation under control. Besides, it has also been learnt that five persons, including three policemen, sustained injuries during the shootout. Based on a complaint lodged by the political leader, the Kashipur police in Uttarakhand registered a case of murder against the UP police.

Death during the firing put officials from the Udham Singh Nagar police department in a tizzy. Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand Bhare rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. "Police team from Moradabad in UP raided the area without informing the Uttarakhand police. The UP police were in civvies. "We are probing the case from all angles. Besides, a case of murder as well as conspiracy has been registered under various sections of the IPC against the UP police," the DIG added.