Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Ever since Elon Musk has taken over the social media platform Twitter, all his decisions and tweets have remained a topic of discussion. Recently, when Musk made a sarcastic tweet, the UP Police, which has firmly registered its presence on social media, has given a befitting reply.

Elon Musk tweeted in his sarcastic style, "Wait if I tweet does that count as work? Giving a retort in the same coin, the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted, "Wait, if@uppolice solves your problem over a Tweet, that counts as work? Uttar Pradesh police on several occasions displayed their skills to react to the latest trends. Besides, the police also tried to create awareness with the help of social media posts. Millions of people also responded to Elon Musk's Tweet. Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, "Elon Musk had tweeted in a sarcastic manner, to which our department gave a pun-intended reply."