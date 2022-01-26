Agra: The Jagdishpura police on Tuesday has filed a charge sheet under sedition charges against the three Kashmiri students, who were arrested for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s win against India in the T20 World cup held in October 2021.

The Inspector, in charge of Jagdishpuar Police Station, said that the three accused students are lodged in jail, while the police have also collected concrete evidence against them

On October 24, 2021, three youngsters from the RBS College Bichpuri campus namely Arshid Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and Sokat Ahmed Ghani, celebrated Pakistan's victory in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that was being held in Dubai.

After the matter came to light on October 25, the college management suspended the accused students. On October 26, a case was registered at the Jagdishpura police station after the chats of the students and the WhatsApp status that they had posted went viral on social media. The complaint was lodged by BJP Yuva Morcha Metropolitan President Shailu Pandit.

On October 27, the officials further pressed sedition charges against the students, while on the next day, the police produced the students in court, from where all three were sent to jail. Moreover, the sedition charges imposed on them were reportedly demanded by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CO Lohamandi Archana Singh said that Jagdishpura police have also gathered solid evidence in the case. Videos and chatting CDs of Kashmiri students and their mobile phones are some crucial pieces of evidence. The cases have been registered under sections 153A, 505(1)b, 66 FIT Act, as informed by the officials. The charge sheet in the matter was filed after getting a green signal from the government.

