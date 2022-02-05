Gonda: In a gruesome incident, a young woman was gang-raped and subsequently killed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district late on Friday. The police have so far been able to apprehend one accused among the two behind the crime.

Panic spread in the village, located under Gonda's Nawabganj Police Station area, as the villagers discovered the body - containing several serious injuries and scratches - early on Saturday morning.

The search for the accused kicked off upon District Magistrate Markandya Shahi and Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra reaching the spot, and announcing a reward of Rs 25,000 for their capture. The duo was traced within five hours of the initiation of the probe.

"A Dalit girl was raped and murdered in a village under Nawabganj Police Station area. The police have arrested one of the accused after a skirmish, while the search for the other is on," said SP Santosh Mishra regarding the incident.

As per information, the accused were surrounded by the police in a sugarcane field in the area and they started firing in order to avoid the cops, leading to one among the two sustaining bullet wounds due to retaliatory firing. He was identified as Mahesh Yadav.

The fellow-accused, at the time of writing this report, is still said to be at large.