Prayagraj: In the biggest-ever crackdown against mafia don Atiq Ahmed , the Uttar Pradesh police, on Wednesday, attached ill-gotten immovable assets worth over Rs 123 crore in Jhunsi area of Prayagraj. The action was initiated against Atiq Ahmed under the Gangster Act.

Earlier, Prayagraj DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri had given instructions to Revenue Department officials to conduct an inquiry about the ill-gotten assets that mafia don Atiq Ahmed amassed through illegal methods. After the submission of the inquiry report findings, the illegal property of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed 's property was attached.

Money earned through criminal activities was used by Atiq Ahmed in purchasing landed assets worth Rs 123 and over Rs 6.5 crore in the Phulpur and Kasari Masari areas of Prayagraj respectively. As per the instructions of the SSP, officers drawn from various police stations as well as Dhumanganj were part of the raiding team.

Two landed assets measuring 1.8260 and 1.1300 hectares worth over Rs 76 crore and Rs 47 crore respectively at Havelia in ​​the Jhunsi area of Prayagraj belonging to Atiq Ahmed were confiscated by the police. Besides the third illegal asset of Atiq was seized in the Kasari Masari area. This was also the land plot measuring 0.1320 hectares, having a market value of more than Rs 6 crore, sources said.

City SP Santosh Kumar Meena while talking to reporters said Atiq Ahmed had bought 13 bighas of land plots over Rs 123 crore with the money earned from criminal activities. Fertile land plots were purchased on the banks of the Ganges.