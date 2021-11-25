Mathura: The prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in a moving car in Mathura was arrested on the wee hours of Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Grover said that the prime accused Tejveer has been arrested by the Kosikala police. The police have also retrieved the car which was involved in the incident and the probe is on for other accomplices.

In a heart-wrenching incident on Tuesday, the victim was brutally raped when she went to take the sub-inspector of police examination to Agra. While she was waiting for a vehicle to return back to her residence, the accused and two other people arrived there and offered a lift.

Also Read: Violence against women increases due to COVID-19: UN Women report

When the car reached the highway from Agra, the victim was beaten up and raped by the youths despite her resistance.

According to the statement of the victim, a young man living in the Palwal district of Haryana had befriended the victim through a social media. After a few days of interaction over the phone, she had informed him of going to Agra to give the sub-inspector's examination.

The victim also alleged that she was fed intoxicants by Tejveer and was thrown out from the moving vehicle near the Agra-Delhi highway. Local people who found the victim recognised her and informed her family members. Upon receiving information, the police admitted the unconscious girl to a private hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, the family of the victim lodged a case against the accused at the Kosikala police station. As soon as the police received the complaint, three teams were set up for the search operation.