Shamli: Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh attacked BJP saying, those who are stealing donations meant for Ram Mandir have no right to question someone's devotion. On Monday, Sanjay Singh was in UP's Shamli for AAP's 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' where he also campaigned for three candidates.

He further said, "People of Uttar Pradesh want to get rid of BJP's rotten politics and their leaders should answer people over their corruption and sent to jail. They bought Ram Mandir land worth Rs 2 crores and sold for Rs 16 crores that too in five minutes."

AAP will be fighting UP elections on three major issues as listed by Sanjay Singh. "First, price of farmers' crops will be transferred to their accounts within 24 hours. The second will be 300 units of free electricity for everyone and pending electricity bills will be called off."

The third will be employment, 10 lakh jobs will be offered every year and Rs 5,000 will be given to unemployed youth every month as unemployment allowances.

APP leader also claimed that Paty's victory in Chandigarh Municipal Polls shows the party's acceptance among people and the country is getting ready for a major change. AAP is contesting on all 403 legislative assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2022 assembly polls.

