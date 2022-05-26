Bulandshahr: Chaos erupted at a private hospital in Jhanjhar village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday, as a mob associated with one of the patients descended upon the facility with weapons over a disagreement, assaulting employees and firing indiscriminately inside the hospital compound. The issue started as Robin, a resident of a nearby village, brought his wife to the hospital for an injection. Due to the delay in administering the injection, however, the former got agitated and after a brief argument, physically attacked a few among the staff.

UP Patient party wreaks havoc assaults hospital staff in Bulandshahr hospital after delay in administering injection

The video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media. The situation further degraded as the accused called up residents of his village and others after employees protested his conduct. This was followed by a mob arriving at the hospital with firearms. The group, as per information, tortured hospital workers and locked them inside a room using guns.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Instructions have been given to investigate the matter. A case has been registered against unknown individuals, including two who have been named. Kakor Police Station in-charge has arrested one of the accused possessing an illegal weapon".