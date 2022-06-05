Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Railway police and officials went into a tizzy on Sunday after receiving information that there was a bomb in the Ganga Sutlej Express. According to Railway sources, personnel of GRP and Sigra Police Station thoroughly searched the train at the Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi but nothing suspicious was found.

They further revealed that the Ganga-Sutlej Express, running from Kashi station to Firozpur Cantt in Punjab, left Cantt railway station at 6.05 am. "Soon after it crossed the starter signal, the loco pilot and the train manager received information on their walkie taklies that there was bomb in the sleeper-cum-luggage rake of the train," Railway sources said.

The train was immediately stopped and was thoroughly searched by GRP, police and bomb disposal squad for about two and a half a half hours, but nothing suspicious was found, added Railway sources. They further revealed that it is being investigated who gave such fake information and action will be taken as per law.