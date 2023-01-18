Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): While returning home, a resident of the Bihari Purwa village in the Bahraich district was killed in a wild elephant attack. The officials recovered his mutilated body from the road after the locals in the area alerted them. This is the second incident of death due to an elephant attack within 9 days this month.

The deceased has been identified as Radheshyam (60) who was a resident of Bihari Purva village, near Saryu Nahar Chaman Chauraha bridge in Kurkuri Kuan. As informed by the police, Radheshyam was walking to his friend Ramjit Verma's place from the Chaman Chauraha bridge. After he covered a distance of about 100 meters from the bridge in the village, a group of elephants suddenly stormed out of the fields and attacked the villager.

The old man tried to flee the spot to free himself from the clutches of the beasts, but in vain. The giants crushed the frail man under their feet, thereby severely injuring him. The incident created a hue and cry in the village, after which the villagers chased away the elephants by shouting and threatening.

Forest Officer VK Mishra and Station House Officer Sujauli with Rajesh Kumar Dalbal reached the spot and inspected the situation. The police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. He succumbed to the injuries before he could be given proper medical treatment.

The deceased Radheshyam was a painter by profession and did not get married. He is survived by his nephews in the family, and some friends he was close to. This is the second consecutive incident in which a villager has died. Earlier on January 10, Suresh, a resident of Bardiya village of Katarniaghat range, was killed by elephants while guarding his farm. The incident has caused anger and panic among the villagers in the vicinity.