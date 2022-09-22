Bareilly (UP): One person died and two others got injured in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh when the compressor of an air-conditioner in a bus exploded. Officials said that the incident took place at a charging station in the Qila police station area.

They also said that mechanic Vijay was filling gas into AC when its compressor suddenly exploded. " While Vijay died in the explosion, two of his associates-Bablu and Narendra- were injured," they said. Bareilly District Officer Shivakant Dwivedi said that the accident took place at the charging station as the compressor exploded while it was being filled with gas.

" One person has died and two other were injured. The matter is being investigated," he added.