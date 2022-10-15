Sitapur: Apathetic approach towards patients has come to the fore in the district women's hospital at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Instead of attending to a patient suffering from labour pains, a paramedic was engaged in putting on mehndi and facial work, an attendant of the patient alleged.

A pregnant woman was brought to the District Women's Hospital on Friday night when she complained of labour pains. Patient's attendant Nafisa while talking to ETV Bharat said, "A nurse urged Rs 1,500 for delivery. Besides, a nurse was seen putting on mehndi and engaged in facial and bleaching and another staff nurse was helping her out."