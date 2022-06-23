Saharanpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a Rohingya refugee student pursuing Islamic education at Deoband Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The NIA team, which arrived in Deoband on Wednesday evening, detained the unidentified Rohingya, studying at the seminary since a month. It is learnt that the Rohingya has a valid card issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC), on the basis of which he was admitted in the Madrasa. The detained student has been staying in a rented room in Mohalla Mahal area. Further details are awaited.

