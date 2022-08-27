Kochi: A 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from ATMs in Kochi. Police sources said that he was arrested from the Edappally area. They further revealed that the accused identified as Mubarak Ali Ansari used to disrupt the money flow in the ATMs by inserting a device into them.

When the customer leaves the ATM without money, he used to enter the ATM and remove the device that prevented the cash flow and fled with the cash. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint received from a private bank after detecting the act caught on the CCTV cameras. He had stolen money from 11 ATMs in the city from August 18.

According to police, the accused had learned the basics of stealing money from the ATM while he was working as a driver in Mumbai in 2018. He was jailed in Mumbai after being caught once, they said. (with Agency inputs)