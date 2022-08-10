Jhansi: A local Islamic cleric in Jhansi is carrying on a nearly two centuries old tradition to take out a unique Ashura procession started by legendary freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi to uphold communal harmony. In the year 1851, Rani Laxmibai had started Veerangana Tazia (mourning), a mourning procession, otherwise taken out by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam.

UP: Muslim family carries on 171-yr-old tradition of Ashura procession

Ever since Rani Laxmibai started the practice, the mourning procession has been a symbol of Hundu-Muslim unity in Jhansi. It is said that Rani Laxmibai entrusted the responsibility of the procession to Maulana Waqas. On Tuesday, the descendents of Moulana Waqas took out the procession for the 171st time. The taziya was led by Rashid Mian, a descendant of Maulana Waqas.

Rashid Mian said that the Rani Laxmibai started the mourning after the birth of her son from her husband Maharaja Gangadhar Rao. The taziya was taken out from the Rani Mahal by Maharani Laxmibai. After her death, when the British captured Jhansi, they tried to ban the mourning, but the descendants of Maulana Waqas have made it a point to take out the procession come what may in memory of the legendary freedom fighter an to uphold the age-old communal harmony.

