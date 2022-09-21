Rampur: Four municipal employees including the chairperson of the Rampur Municipality in Uttar Pradesh were booked by police for allegedly burning a government records register, a charge denied by the accused. As per CO City Anuj Chaudhary, they had received information that some people were burning some government documents on top of the roof of a building, after which a team of police raided the spot.

UP: Municipal chairperson among 4 booked for allegedly burning govt documents in Rampur

Two persons, identified as Akhlaq, a clerk, and Junaid, a peon were caught on the spot even as half-burnt registers of the municipality were also seized from the spot, police said. Police further said that during interrogation, Junaid claimed that the municipality chairperson Fatma Zabi had called him and asked him to burn the registers.

The police officials wrote to the Executive Officer of the Rampur Municipality, Indu Shekhar Mishra after which a case was registered against 4 people including the chairperson of the municipality. Besides Akhlaq and Junaid, the fourth accused has been identified as Azimuddin.

Also read: Former SP MLA Kishore Samrite held in MP for threatening to blow up Parliament

The Chairperson Fatma Zabi reached the District Magistrate's residence even as the municipal employees had a scuffle with the police after the incident. The police dispersed them using mild force. Chairperson Fatma Zabi denied the charges and termed them a lie.

“The police had come to the municipality, we sent Akhlaq Ahmed along with our EO to cooperate with them, but they did not come back for a long time after which we got worried. He was being coerced to accept that he burned the register,” she said.