Kannauj: Miscreants threw pieces of meat at a religious place in the Sadar Kotwali area in Kannauj on Sunday. The development comes on a day when the country is celebrating Eid-ul-Adha. Upon receiving information, a large police contingent led by Kotwali in-charge Alok Dubey rushed to the spot.

"We are investigating the matter. Strict action will be taken against those who try to spoil the atmosphere of the city," said Dubey. As soon as the news of the incident spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Local residents cleaned up the religious place. Enraged locals demanded strict action against the perpetrators.