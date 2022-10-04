Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A locality in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh turned into a battleground on Monday when a group of more than 20 teenagers attacked and badly injured two youths. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident happened during the goddess Durga Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Navratri at a residential colony in Sambhal district.

The teenagers fled from the spot after the incident. Both the injured youths were lying on the road unattended. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and filed an FIR against the unidentified persons. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the viral video.