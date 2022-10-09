Meerut: A 12-year-old girl who was gang raped by three men in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh has given birth to a baby boy at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM). Following a court order the doctors at the hospital successfully conducted the delivery on October 5, officials said.

Medical College's media in-charge Dr VD Pandey said that the team of Ghaziabad Police has collected samples for the DNA test of the girl child. According to police sources, a team from Ghaziabad police reached the medical college on Saturday and collected a DNA sample to determine who among the three accused is the father of the child. They also said that all three accused in the case have already been arrested and are currently in jail.

However, sources in the hospital said that the family members of the girl are unwilling to accept the child. The father of the girl said that they have been put in a very awkward situation and are unable to decide their next course of action.

The victim, a student of class VII was gang raped in January by the three accused and seeing the changes in her daughter's body, her mother came to know earlier this month using a pregnancy kit that she was pregnant. Following a court order, the victim's family members took her to LLRM and the child was delivered there.

Dr Urmila Karya of LLRM said that a team of doctors was formed under the supervision of senior doctors of the Medical College and the child had to undergo a caesarean operation. "The child's organs were not fully developed and haemoglobin was also very low. At present both are safe and are under observation," she added.