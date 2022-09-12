Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy and a 25-year-old youth died while two others were injured after an explosion in a makeshift candle factory, which was being run illegally from a residential house in Bodpur village of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday. Police registered a case and took up a probe into the incident.

The victims have been identified as Sameer (12), a local from Bodhpur, and Ejajul from Pathargarh village of Panipat (25). The incident took place on Sunday afternoon and there was a loud explosion inside the house where the factory was being run by one Shahzad with his brother Jiaul for the past many years illegally. Soon after the explosion, the victims were admitted to the CHC Gangoh from where doctors referred them to a better hospital in Chandigarh where Sameer and Ejajul succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Also read: UP factory explosion: Unit owner, operator booked and arrested

Two others, who were injured, have been identified as Monis and Saavej, and are undergoing treatment. SSP Vipin Tada said that the factory was running without permission. According to the villagers, the factory was operating for many years and workers are working on a contract basis. Considering drought and non-hazardous work, children also used to work there.