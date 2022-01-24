Lucknow: Swati Singh, who was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, is in the news again since her audio is going viral on social media. In this, Swati is purportedly talking to a man, who is heard complaining that her husband Daya Shankar Singh has misbehaved with her and there is also a case of land grabbing.

During the conversation, Swati is allegedly accusing her husband Daya Shankar Singh of misbehaving with her and assaulting her. She says that her husband Daya Shankar Singh beats her up and pleads with the caller not to inform him about their conversation.

Swati Singh, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development, is a candidate from the Sarojini Nagar assembly seat which she won in 2017.

Daya Shankar Singh is also contending for the seat and it is being said that he is lobbying for the ticket.

Actually, Swati Singh came into the limelight in 2016 when Daya Shankar Singh made some objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.

Following this, BSP workers led by Naseemuddin Siddiqui staged a massive protest in Lucknow where they made remarks against Swati Singh and her daughter.

Swati had filed a case against BSP leaders including Mayawati at Hazratganj police station. Daya Shankar Singh was expelled from the party and Swati was made the head of the women’s wing.

Later, he contested and won from Sarojini Nagar seat and the expulsion of Daya Shankar Singh was withdrawn. He is now the vice-president of the state unit of the BJP party.

