Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): The state Minister for Micro, Small and Enterprises Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh while attending the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Mahendra Pratap Singh recently, has said that 'people affiliated with BJP can't be criminals".

The descendants of Pratap Singh, who belonged to erstwhile Jat ruling family of Mursan state in Hathras, organised programmes at Mursan and Sadabad in memory of the late freedom fighter and member of parliament during 1957.

Speaking at the event Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, said, "Mahendra Pratap Singh is an inspiration to humanity, not just for India but for the whole world. He contributed to India's freedom struggle, went to Afghanistan, and formed a government there. He is also the founding commander of "Azad Hind Fauj" so a man with this stature can't be just associated with India".

While commenting on the political scene in the state, the minister said, "BJP is the only party in the country which has no disputes with anybody as our politics is for the welfare of humanity, society, culture, and we fight elections for the freedom of country and making Akhand Bharat."

The minister claimed that any political member of BJP can't be a criminal "We work for the welfare of humanity, society, and its citizen and in the same regard if we had said or demanded something and for this, an FIR got registered its a different matter. But a person affiliated with BJP can't be a criminal" He said.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a freedom fighter, revolutionary, writer, social reformer, who was elected to Lok Sabha as an Independent candidate from Mathura in 1957, in an election which had also brought Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the forefront.

Mahendra Pratap established a Provisional Government of India” in Kabul in the middle of World War I in 1915 and the British government targeted him for his activities based in Japan. In 1932, he was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in the year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had said Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had not received recognition for having donated land for Aligarh Muslim University, which kicked up a political row in the state. The chief minister had promised to construct a university in his name in the same city and on September 14 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the university.