Lucknow: A man who tried to scale the wall of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's residence died on Monday after falling down and facing a fatal head injury. The victim has been identified as Rajkumar Pal, a resident of Udaipura in Lalitpur district of the state.

According to Akshay Lal, father of the deceased, the latter had an ongoing, intense argument with village headman Ramratan Pal over some land, which led to him travelling to Lucknow to meet the CM on Friday. However, he was denied access and asked to return on Monday. Pal arrived on Monday and took the drastic decision to scale the wall when he was told by security staff that CM's interaction with the public was over.

While attempting to climb, Pal lost his balance and fell to the ground. He sustained severe head injuries in the process. He was rushed to the hospital but later died during treatment. Akshay informed that he received the call informing him about the incident from Lucknow. He added that when he reached Lucknow, he was informed about Rajkumar's death and that the body has been taken in for post mortem.

"There was a dispute between Rajkumar Pal and Ramratan over land. Upon receipt of the complaint, the action was taken against the duo under section 151 of the IPC. Not satisfied with the investigation, Rajkumar went to Lucknow to meet CM Yogi", Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said.