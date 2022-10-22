Prayagraj (UP): A youth died after allegedly being thrown out of a running train in Pryagraj of Uttar Pradesh by two GRP personnel. GRP sources said that the deceased, identified as Arun Bhuiyan, a resident of Jharkhand, had boarded the Mumbai-Howrah mail from Dadar with his brother Arjun and was thrown out of the train by the two GRP jawans following an altercation.

According to GRP sources the incident took place on Thursday night after the two GRP jawans boarded the train and allegedly started extorting money from passengers in the name of ticket checking. They further revealed that Arun, who was traveling in a general coach after getting a ticket from TTE by paying additional charges got into an altercation with the two accused soon after the train departed from Unchdih station.

GRP sources said that the altercation started over the amount the two GRP jawans demanded from Arun following which he was thrown out of the running train by the two accused. A FIR was lodged on Friday against the two GRO jawans under Section 302, 304 of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the SC-ST Act. However, section 302 (murder) of the IPC has not yet been added. The two accused are currently absconding.